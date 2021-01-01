Retail
Sandy BESSAGUET
Sandy BESSAGUET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Institute of Biomedical Technologies - Auckland University of Technology
- Stage Ingénieur Recherche
2015 - 2015
Mechanical behaviour of airway smooth muscle in response to stretching and superimposed oscillations
IRD Institut de Recherche pour le Développement
- Stage Technicien Recherche
2014 - 2014
Détection des mutations kdr impliquées dans la résistance aux insecticides des moustiques Aedes aegypti vecteurs d'arboviroses en Nouvelle-Calédonie
Hôpital Gaston Bourret - Service Biomédical
- Stage Ouvrier - Découverte de l'Entreprise
2013 - 2013
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Biosciences (ISBS)
Creteil
2012 - 2015
Ingénieur en BioSciences
Biomécanique, Biomatériaux, Bio-Informatique, Biostatistiques et Biologie.
Réseau
Anais GUELENNOC
Cédric THIREAU
Enrick CHABAUD
Richard QUACH
