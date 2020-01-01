Sarah ELBOUKHARI

-
Portify
- Talent Acquisition Specialist
2019 - maintenant
-
AEROW DIGITAL SAS
- Chargée de Recrutement
PARIS
2017 - 2019
AEROW DIGITAL accompagne les entreprises dans le développement de leur stratégie digitale sur les échanges d’information avec leurs clients.
La grande majorité de nos clients est composée de grands comptes dans différents secteurs d'activités tels que banques , assurance, mutuelles, industries ...
Notre Offre :
• La gestion et la sécurisation de l’expérience client grâce au traitement des
communications client sortantes (éditique), entrantes (dématérialisation) et mobiles.
• Nous concevons et mettons en œuvre des solutions métiers innovantes mobiles, multichannels,
intégrées au patrimoine d’application ECM, EIM et CRM des entreprises en mode SAAS ou Classiques.
Nos Partenaires :
• CRM : Salesforce
• Dématérialisation des flux entrants : CAPTIVA, KOFAX ,...
• CMM / Editique : Quadient / GMC (Inspire,Designer,...) , Opentext Streamserve, Opentext Exstream
• Signature Electronique : Docusign
• Microsoft O365
Recruitment & sourcing of candidates for the following:
Digitalization, Input Management, Output Management, BPM, CCM, CRM, Capture, Big Data, Connected object, Omnicanal, Digital, Business Analysis, Change Management, Mobile, GMC Inspire, Éditique, Dématérialisation, Document management, and OpenText.
-
EMA Partners - Mauritius
- Recruitment Consultant
2016 - 2017
Recruitment consultant focused on screening, Identification and interviewing of management level and high caliber specialists.
Main regions in scope are Mauritius, Africa and Indian Ocean region.
Develops talents pools for our focus clients in the following Industries:
Oil and Gas,
Financial Services,
Pharmaceuticals,
Food, Agriculture &
Automotive.
Creates new sourcing channels adapted to changing market conditions and changing candidate expectations.
Ensures client expectations are met within the defined specifications and timings.
-
Essegal Ltd - Mauritius
- Administrative Assistant
2014 - 2015
Coordinated, prepared and processed claims of insured until closing.
Managed files registering a loss portfolio :
Verified claims validity, adjust claims to policy conditions and assess the claims payable
Assessed the extent of given risks and decide on acceptability of insurance cover
Processed insurance claim (verification guarantees, notification of the claim, calculating insurance benefits ... )
Made arrangements for any additional medical evidences when required
Actively followed the good settlement of the claim and the imputation of claim ( reimbursement or customer billing etc.)
Any other cognate duties which may have arised, aligned to business requirements
-
TFSI Ltd
- Sourcing Specialist
Grand Baie
2014 - 2014
Sourcing and identification of suitable technical candidates (executive & non-executive) upon receipt of request for personnel from clients
Sourcing candidates through External Jobsites, Company Recruitment database
Broadcasting of job advertisement on selected channel
CV screening, checking the availability of the candidates, conducting preliminary interview, scheduling technical interviews
Contract negotiation and follow-up integration of new hired candidates
Monthly reporting of progress (statistics, dashboards)
CV formatting
KPI Handling
-
Valdus
- Chargée de Recrutement
2012 - 2012
Recruitment consultant & HR facilitator:
Advertised jobs on local job boards for office and clients
Pre-phone screening
Face-to-face interviews
Train office staff
CV Formatting
Marketing:
B to B prospection
B to C prospection
Follow-up of clients
Scheduled meetings and trainings
Follow-up of graphic design team
Validating graphics