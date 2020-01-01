Menu

Sarah ELBOUKHARI

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Design
Développement web
Internet
Marketing
Web
Web design
Entretiens professionnels
Sourcing international
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • Portify - Talent Acquisition Specialist

    2019 - maintenant

  • AEROW DIGITAL SAS - Chargée de Recrutement

    PARIS 2017 - 2019 AEROW DIGITAL accompagne les entreprises dans le développement de leur stratégie digitale sur les échanges d’information avec leurs clients.
    La grande majorité de nos clients est composée de grands comptes dans différents secteurs d'activités tels que banques , assurance, mutuelles, industries ...

    Notre Offre :
    • La gestion et la sécurisation de l’expérience client grâce au traitement des
    communications client sortantes (éditique), entrantes (dématérialisation) et mobiles.
    • Nous concevons et mettons en œuvre des solutions métiers innovantes mobiles, multichannels,
    intégrées au patrimoine d’application ECM, EIM et CRM des entreprises en mode SAAS ou Classiques.

    Nos Partenaires :
    • CRM : Salesforce
    • Dématérialisation des flux entrants : CAPTIVA, KOFAX ,...
    • CMM / Editique : Quadient / GMC (Inspire,Designer,...) , Opentext Streamserve, Opentext Exstream
    • Signature Electronique : Docusign
    • Microsoft O365



    Recruitment & sourcing of candidates for the following:
    Digitalization, Input Management, Output Management, BPM, CCM, CRM, Capture, Big Data, Connected object, Omnicanal, Digital, Business Analysis, Change Management, Mobile, GMC Inspire, Éditique, Dématérialisation, Document management, and OpenText.

  • EMA Partners - Mauritius - Recruitment Consultant

    2016 - 2017 Recruitment consultant focused on screening, Identification and interviewing of management level and high caliber specialists.

    Main regions in scope are Mauritius, Africa and Indian Ocean region.

    Develops talents pools for our focus clients in the following Industries:
    Oil and Gas,
    Financial Services,
    Pharmaceuticals,
    Food, Agriculture &
    Automotive.

    Creates new sourcing channels adapted to changing market conditions and changing candidate expectations.
    Ensures client expectations are met within the defined specifications and timings.

  • Essegal Ltd - Mauritius - Administrative Assistant

    2014 - 2015 Coordinated, prepared and processed claims of insured until closing.

    Managed files registering a loss portfolio :

    Verified claims validity, adjust claims to policy conditions and assess the claims payable 

    Assessed the extent of given risks and decide on acceptability of insurance cover 

    Processed insurance claim (verification guarantees, notification of the claim, calculating insurance benefits ... )

    Made arrangements for any additional medical evidences when required 

    Actively followed the good settlement of the claim and the imputation of claim ( reimbursement or customer billing etc.)

    Any other cognate duties which may have arised, aligned to business requirements

  • TFSI Ltd - Sourcing Specialist

    Grand Baie 2014 - 2014 Sourcing and identification of suitable technical candidates (executive & non-executive) upon receipt of request for personnel from clients 

    Sourcing candidates through External Jobsites, Company Recruitment database 

    Broadcasting of job advertisement on selected channel 

    CV screening, checking the availability of the candidates, conducting preliminary interview, scheduling technical interviews 

    Contract negotiation and follow-up integration of new hired candidates 

    Monthly reporting of progress (statistics, dashboards) 

    CV formatting

    KPI Handling

  • Valdus - Chargée de Recrutement

    2012 - 2012 Recruitment consultant & HR facilitator:

    Advertised jobs on local job boards for office and clients
    Pre-phone screening
    Face-to-face interviews
    Train office staff
    CV Formatting

    Marketing:
    B to B prospection
    B to C prospection
    Follow-up of clients
    Scheduled meetings and trainings
    Follow-up of graphic design team
    Validating graphics

Formations

  • University Of Mauritius (Réduit)

    Réduit 2011 - 2013 Diploma