Sarah LEROND BRIAND
Sarah LEROND BRIAND
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Photoshop
InDesign
Illustrator
Wordpress
Illustration
Entreprises
Agence LM Y&R
- Graphiste
maintenant
Collectif La Souris Court Toujours
- Graphiste
maintenant
Agence BCR Création
- Graphiste
maintenant
Vente privee com
- Coordinateur Freelance
Saint-Denis
2017 - maintenant
Vente privee com
- Directeur Artistique
Saint-Denis
2014 - 2016
T comme terre
- Directeur artistique
PARIS
2013 - 2013
Hawaiisurf
- Graphiste PAO
2013 - 2013
Espace Icare
- Chargée de communication et d'accueil
2012 - 2012
Agence Barocco
- Graphiste
2011 - 2012
Barocco
- Graphiste
2011 - 2011
Agence TBWA / Nouvelle Vague
- Graphiste, assistante Directeur artistique
2011 - 2011
Formations
Graphicréatis (Nantes)
Nantes
2007 - 2011
Réseau
Alice MAHÉ
Caroline SELTZ
Claire LAGEYRE
Gautier PUEL
Henri LECHARDOY
Lanceleur VIRGINIE
Nathalie CARRÉ
Philippe SAUTIER
Romain MOGUEN
Siobhan KEANE