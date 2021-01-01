Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Sarah MEZZINE
Sarah MEZZINE
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Contrôle interne
Finance
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.sarah-mezzine.bjpw.ru
SNCF Transilien
- Contrôleur de gestion
2011 - 2012
Formations
ESC Montpellier Business School
Montpellier
maintenant
Manchester Metropolitan University (Manchester)
Manchester
2009 - 2010
ESC Montpellier (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2008 - 2012
Lycée Descartes
Rabat
2005 - 2006
Bac ES
Anne LEPELLEUX
Carine MATANE
Clémentine VIALA
Florence LOVIGHI
Justine BRUN MORTIER
Marie HERBAUT
Othmane FAIK
Soufiane ADDOU
Virginie DUBOURG