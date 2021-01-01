Menu

Sarah MEZZINE

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Contrôle interne
Finance

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.sarah-mezzine.bjpw.ru

  • SNCF Transilien - Contrôleur de gestion

    2011 - 2012

Formations

Réseau