Menu

Sasha PALM

ПАРИЖ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Фин.компания - менеджер

    2017 - maintenant

Formations

  • Тулузский Университет (Тулуза)

    Тулуза 2008 - 2012

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :