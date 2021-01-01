Menu

Over the course of its 8 years history SPARTNER Consulting knows JD Edwards.
Our success as a JD Edwards services partner is directly attributable to our consultants, all of whom have at least 10 years of experience with JD Edwards and domain expertise in their respective areas.

For SPARTNER Consulting, getting JD Edwards software into production is not good enough.
Our consultants become actively engaged in every project and pass along valuable knowledge to our customer’s staff. This ensures that each customer has the information and skills they need to support their JD Edwards installation long after SPARTNER Consulting has completed the project.

We perform a complete array of related consulting services – from needs analysis through go-live:
• Business Process Consulting
• Application Consulting
• Training
• Implementation Services
• Custom Application & Features Development
• Project Management

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Système d'information
Systèmes embarqués

Entreprises

  • SPARTNER Consulting - Associate

    2014 - maintenant Identifies and helps to develop strategic relationships with partners or potential customers. Assists in the development of a strong pipeline of new customers and projects in accounts through direct or indirect customer contact and prospecting

  • Selmet Partner - Associate

    2014 - 2014 Identifies and helps to develop strategic relationships with partners or potential customers. Assists in the development of a strong pipeline of new customers and projects in accounts through direct or indirect customer contact and prospecting

  • BIC - Project Manager & Solution Expert (Europe & MEA)

    Clichy 2010 - 2014 Project management for BIC EMEA and China:
    - Functional domains: Sales, Distribution, Purchasing and Manufacturing
    - Main applications: ERP JD Edwards (Oracle) and CRM Siebel (Oracle)
    - Project Budget: up to 600 KE
    - PMI methodology
    - Responsibilities: Planning, Budget, Risk plan, UAT, Communication (sponsors, Key users, IT team) including steering board and operational committees, Post Go-live support and hand over to the Service-Desk

    Outsourcing Application Management:
    -Operational management of a dedicated team (3 fulltime consultants)
    - Contract management (with Quality Assurance Plan)
    - Activity follow-up while respecting KPI and SLA constraints

    Business Analysis:
    - Business process analysis: mapping and assessment
    - Study management (user requirements eliciting and documentation, feasibility, risk plan, legal and statutory constraints)
    - RFP and RFQ management


    Main achievements as Project Manager for BIC:
    - Implementation of the ERP JD Edwards (8.10) in a new Chinese lighter factory
    - Reverse logistics process implementation for the Eastern Europe logistics hub (in JDE)
    - Solution to valuate at Weighted Average Cost the inventory of BIC Turkey (in JDE)
    - Security model review in the ERP for SoD compliance purpose (in JDE)
    - Solution to manage a new business model (tripartite between BIC, Tobacconist and Tobacco manufacturer) with coupons management for BIC Italy (in JDE)
    - Cash improvement process implementation for BIC Benelux, BIC UK and BIC Sweden (in JDE)
    - Legal modifications for BIC Ukraine and BIC Russia (though localization in JDE)
    - CRM Siebel Upgrade from 8.0 to 8.1.1 (for EMEA)
    - EDI messages deployment (Europe)

  • CGI - SCM functional consultant (ERP JDE)

    Casablanca 2007 - 2010 SCM Business Consultant: Pharmaceutical company (Europe)
    - Business process analysis: process mapping and assessment, business requirements eliciting and documentation
    - Drafting of the functional specifications
    - JDE 8.12 setup: Sales, Purchase, warehousing, Lots management, Audit Trail

    Manufacturing Business Consultant: Fine leather manufacturing - ERP implementation:
    - Business requirements eliciting and documentation
    - Drafting of the functional specification
    - ERP JDE setup: Shop-floor management, MRP, Replenishment, Puchase, Inventory, repairs
    - Users support (Us, Europe and Asia)

  • Air Liquide - IT Solution project manager & Solution Expert

    Paris 2001 - 2008 Project management for Air Liquide Europe
    -Functional domains: Manufacturing, distribution and inventory management.
    -Main application: JD Edwards, WMS LM (Savoye) and DcLink (data collection tool)

    Business process analysis
    - Business requirements eliciting and drafting
    - Business process analysis, assessment and mapping
    - Study management: feasibility, risks, ROI, legal and statutory constraints.
    - RFP and RFQ

    Main achievements for Air Liquide:
    - ERP JDE 8.12 deployment in European subsidiaries: Sales, Purchase, Inventory and Back office management.
    - ERP JDE 8.12 deployment in European plants (core model): Shop floor, Kanban, MRP, technical data, replenishment and inventory management.
    - Contribution to the Manufacturing Core Model in the ERP
    - Deployment of the data collection tool (DcLink) integrated to JDE in 2 warehouses and 4 plants
    - Upgrade of the EDI solution (Generix)
    - Implementation of the Warehouse management system (LM Manager – Savoye)

Formations

