Over the course of its 8 years history SPARTNER Consulting knows JD Edwards.

Our success as a JD Edwards services partner is directly attributable to our consultants, all of whom have at least 10 years of experience with JD Edwards and domain expertise in their respective areas.



For SPARTNER Consulting, getting JD Edwards software into production is not good enough.

Our consultants become actively engaged in every project and pass along valuable knowledge to our customer’s staff. This ensures that each customer has the information and skills they need to support their JD Edwards installation long after SPARTNER Consulting has completed the project.



We perform a complete array of related consulting services – from needs analysis through go-live:

• Business Process Consulting

• Application Consulting

• Training

• Implementation Services

• Custom Application & Features Development

• Project Management



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Système d'information

Systèmes embarqués