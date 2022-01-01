Sebahat SEBAHAT

My name is Sebahat Seker. I live in Agen/France.

I got my Ph.D. from Okayama University/Japan which focused on detecting PAH pollutants, and toxicants on Hepatocellular Carcinoma Cell lines by biotechnological techniques such as HPLC, atomic absorption, and ELISA. I have experienced molecular techniques including cell culturing, RT/PCR Techniques, Electrophoresis, and Mathematisation of the CYP1A1 and CYP1A2 Genes Production. Of Course, I know that there are many new techniques that I can update my knowledge. I am willing to have a chance to work with your team.

I really like to have the chance to supervise Masters students and I am sure I will manage my own research and administrative activities, coordinating the different aspects of the work to meet expected deadlines. I have coordinated and worked on many European Projects and I would like to contribute my ideas for new research projects. Of course, I also would like to have a chance to review and compile the results of the projects for publication in selected peer-reviewed journals, and present papers and posters. I will be glad if I lead collaborative projects with my colleagues from partner institutions and actively participate in laboratory meetings as expected. For sure I am available and willing to travel abroad for project meetings and research secondments.