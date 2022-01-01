Sebastian Rama SEBASTIAN

System Administrator, Database, Virtualization technologies and high availability with strong technical experience. Wide expertise in O.S in the like of UNIX/Linux. Used to work with SLA , high density of servers environments with big numbers of concurrent users.

Skills:

Cloud Services, PaaS and IaaS (Azure, AWS, GCP)

Support tier L3,L4

Scripting (PowerShell, Python, Bash)

NoSQL MySQL, HBase, Redshift, Cassandra, MongoDB,

Configuration management - Ansible, Chef, Puppet, WSUS

Automation and CI/CD - Terraform, Pulumi, AzureDevOps

OS Flavors - RHEL 6.3 and up - Windows Server

ETL - Apache NiFi, DataFactory, SSIS

Analytics - Qlikview, Tableau, Alterix,, Spotfire, PowerBI.

Hadoop - Cloudera, Hortonworks, HIve, Spark, Kafka, HDFS, Oozie, Hbase ,Ranger, Knox.



Specialties: Linux RHEL- Windows Server - Networking - Firewalls - LAN - WAN - TCP/IP

VLANs - CI/CD - SELinux - Apache - OpenLdap - Active Directory - SQL - Virtualizations - Webservices - KVM.