Menu

Sébastien COMPÈRE

  • Freelance Consultant - Project Leader for mobile application
  • Sibelga
  • Freelance Consultant - Project Leader for mobile application

Brussels, Belgium

En résumé

Consultant for more than 20 years, I had the opportunity to manage projects in the financial sector (banking and insurance). This allowed me to acquire a strong knowledge of the banking area: Dealing Room, Risk Management, Front Office, Back Office, and Compliant.

I also had the opportunity to manage large-scale projects (7.500 md) which developed my ability to speak with a variety of interlocutors having a different position and sensitivity. Likewise, I also had to manage relationships with external providers, and define RFIs and RFPs.


Having worked in several banks, I had the opportunity to work in close collaboration with Luxembourg institutions such as Banque Internationale à Luxembourg and Degroof Petercam. These experiences have allowed me to appreciate their rigor and dynamism.


Today, based on my professional background as well as my masters in Economics and Computer Science, and my certifications in Prince 2, AgilePM and TOGAF, I acquired the sensitivity of the business while having the technical knowledge necessary to carry out discussions with the various stakeholders.


I'm looking for: a management position at ICT or business level, in the Luxembourg financial sector

Entreprises

  • Sibelga - Freelance Consultant - Project Leader for mobile application

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 2019 - 2020 Context:

    Development of a mobile application allowing technicians in the field to manage forms. Once a form is completed and submitted, a workflow is applied and it is validated by back-office users.

    Lessons Learned:

    - Work in Scrum env.
    - Dev. Mobile App
    - Cross platforms solution
    - Automate deployment
    - NoSQL db
    - Reporting & communication
    - Change mentalities

  • Ag Insurance - Freelance Consultant - Project Leader IFRS 17 for EB/HC

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 2017 - 2019 Context:

    IFRS 17 is a new international accounting standard for insurance companies. For this reason, it is required to develop a dedicated application to manage all EB/HC flows and consolidate results with the central system.

    Lessons Learned:

    - Work in Scrum env.
    - Coordinate business units
    - Translate Legal Reglementary (IFRS 17)
    - Define target architecture

  • Belins Insurance - Freelance Consultant - Team Leader for a digital platform

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 2016 - 2017 Context:

    In early 2016, Belins decided to make a complete redesign of its ICT architecture. This involved the implementation of an ESB (Enterprise Service Bus), and the integration of several new Web applications. Prior to the implementation of this ESB, all communications between applications were done through Case 360 (OpenText) workflows. The application Case 360 is used as content management platform. The objective was to integrate Case 360 within this new target architecture.

    Led the control, follow-up and reporting to the management of the team’s activities. Guaranteed the consistency of the new requests against the ICT target architecture.

    Provide direction and guidance for the purpose of achieving:
    - the integration with the target architecture
    - the robustness of the platform

    Lessons Learned:

    - Team management
    - Change mentalities
    - Problems related to digital solutions & document management platform
    - Integrate the document platform into the ESB
    - Reporting to management
    - Identify (and propose to the business) improvement points of the platform
    - Cross teams’ coordination

  • Degroof Petercam Bank - Freelance Consultant - Team Leader / Project Leader

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 2016 - 2016 Context:

    In 2015, merger between Petercam and Bank Degroof which become Bank Degroof Petercam. In this context, it was decided to use the Degroof platforms as the target architecture (e.g. the UlTrader platform which was outsourced to suppliers) by extending some functionalities. In parallel, Degroof Petercam had to comply with new legislation.

    Manage the ICT finance team in Brussels and report to the Luxemburg manager. Define how to work with the provider (UlLink) of the trading application (UlTrader).

    Implemented the Market Abuse Directive/Market Abuse Regulation legislation. Defined the functional and non-functional requirements for the in-house “Insider List” application.

    Lessons Learned:

    - Define RFP
    - Coordinate External Suppliers
    - Define test strategy
    - Translate Legal Reglementary (MAD/MAR)
    - "Compliant" area

  • Belfius Bank - Freelance Consultant - Project Leader / Functional Application Architect: Integration platform

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 2006 - 2016 Context:

    The trading room Dexia/Belfius has experienced major changes influences over time:
    - Obligation to have a full STP between trading systems and back-office systems
    (Kondor+, Murex, Bloomberg) => this involved the implementation of an ESB (based on Tibco)
    - Clear derivatives (LCH firedrill and backload processes)
    - Migrate trading platforms to mobile solutions
    - Evaluate financial data in real-time
    - Analyse synergies between entities

    Defined guidelines for the new integration platform.

    Lessons Learned:

    - Define ESB & CDM
    - Tibco BW technology
    - Financial platforms
    - Pre-trading & confirmation platforms
    - Coordinate External Suppliers
    - "Retail" area
    - "Financial Markets" area
    - Default Management Process (LCH SwapClear)
    - Endurance to the stress
    - Realtime aspects

  • BNP Paribas - SodiFrance Consultant - Project Leader

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 2006 - 2006 Context:

    For the risk management, Fortis Bank was engaged to consolidate different local reports. The objective was therefore to set up a central risk management platform complying with IT standards (and no longer based on Excel files).

    Define the strategy to collect all required information.

    Lessons Learned:

    - Coordinate multiple stakeholders
    - Coordinate acceptance criteria definition
    - Coordinate test scenario
    - "Credit Risk" area

  • Touring & Notary - CSC Consultant - Enterprise Functional Architect

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 2005 - 2006 Touring - Context:

    Define the ICT architecture able to support the new business opportunities of the company. Analyzed the business user requirements, defined and validated the principles that support the functional architecture.

    Notary - Context:

    Analyzed the electronic signature process and identified the data required.

    Lessons Learned:

    - Enterprise Architect skills
    - Electronic signature aspects
    - Escalation & crisis management
    - Customer-Level relationships
    - Writing proposals

  • AG Insurance - Group Leader & Program Manager: Group life insurance (branch 21)

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 2001 - 2005 Context:

    An important activity of AG Insurance is the Group life insurance - branch 21. To ensure its leadership on the Belgian market, it was decided to develop an application to manage any types of customer contracts (branch 21).

    As Group Leader: Head of Calculation and Event Management Teams for the new platform and for the legacy “Group Insurance application”.

    As Program Manager: Implement new law regarding the new rules on group insurance (7.500 md)

    Lessons Learned:

    - “Group Life Insurance – branch 21” (calculation & events aspects) area
    - Work in team
    - Work with multidisciplinary teams
    - Team Management skills
    - Project Management skills
    - Planning & reporting
    - Respect deadlines
    - CMMI implementation

  • Artesia Banking Corporation - Ernst & Young Consultant – Team Leader

    Informatique | Brussels, Belgium 1998 - 2001 Context:

    To improve risk management, the bank had to set up a Risk Management application and a reporting platform. The objectives of the project were:
    - Improve the performance
    - Guarantee the availability of the reports in a fixed time slot
    - Allow to do advanced calculations (e.g. implementation internal model)

    Lessons Learned:

    - Leading technical teams
    - “Risk Management” area
    - Integrate new platform in the enterprise landscape
    - Develop “parallel calculations” platform
    - Project Management skills
    - Modeling (data & process)

Formations