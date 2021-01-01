Sébastien COMPÈRE

Consultant for more than 20 years, I had the opportunity to manage projects in the financial sector (banking and insurance). This allowed me to acquire a strong knowledge of the banking area: Dealing Room, Risk Management, Front Office, Back Office, and Compliant.



I also had the opportunity to manage large-scale projects (7.500 md) which developed my ability to speak with a variety of interlocutors having a different position and sensitivity. Likewise, I also had to manage relationships with external providers, and define RFIs and RFPs.





Having worked in several banks, I had the opportunity to work in close collaboration with Luxembourg institutions such as Banque Internationale à Luxembourg and Degroof Petercam. These experiences have allowed me to appreciate their rigor and dynamism.





Today, based on my professional background as well as my masters in Economics and Computer Science, and my certifications in Prince 2, AgilePM and TOGAF, I acquired the sensitivity of the business while having the technical knowledge necessary to carry out discussions with the various stakeholders.





I'm looking for: a management position at ICT or business level, in the Luxembourg financial sector