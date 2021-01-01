Menu

Sébastien HAMPARTZOUMIAN

LYON

Head of Operations at The Adecco Group, I have over 20 years of growing contracting and permanent recruitment businesses, leadership and people development across France, India and Singapore.
At The Adecco Group, we help economies thrive and societies prosper through the power of work. Each year, we provide over 1 million people in more than 60 countries with career opportunities, guidance and insights. Through our global brands, including Adecco, we are the world leader in providing organisations with the temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, talent development, and outsourcing solutions they need to navigate change and be successful.
The Adecco Group is a Fortune Global 500 company, based in Zurich, Switzerland, with more than 33,000 full-time employees in 60 countries and territories around the world.

Mes compétences :
intérim
conseil
recrutement
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • The Adecco Group - Head of Operations

    2017 - maintenant What do we do at Adecco? Well, to put it simply, on any given day, we connect over 700,000 people across 60 countries with job opportunities at leading employers. But our goal goes beyond filling roles—it’s about helping people find fulfilling work and, ultimately, love what they do. At Adecco, we’re proud to be part of The Adecco Group. Each year, The Adecco Group provides over 1 million people with career opportunities, guidance and insights. Through its brands, The Adecco Group is the world leader in providing organisations with the temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, talent development, and outsourcing solutions they need to navigate change and be successful.

  • Page Group India and Singapore - Senior Managing Director

    2015 - 2017 Responsible for the leadership, management and development of several specialist disciplines for Page Executive, Michael Page and Page Personnel across India and Singapore, including Accounting & Finance, Banking & Financial Services, Engineering & Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Human Resources, IT, Legal, Marketing, Procurement & Supply Chain, Property & Construction, Retail, Sales & Secretarial disciplines.
    PageGroup is one of the world's leading professional recruitment consultancies, specialised in the placement of candidates in permanent, contract, temporary and interim positions with clients around the world. The Group has operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, across 35 countries.

  • Michael Page India - Senior Managing Director

    2013 - 2015 Responsible for the leadership, management and development of several specialist disciplines for Michael Page across India, including Banking & Financial Services, Finance & Accounting, Sales & Marketing and Human Resources.
    Michael Page International is one of the world's leading professional recruitment consultancies. We deliver tailored recruitment solutions to jobseekers and a broad range of blue chip employers across 34 countries worldwide and we have been operating in India for 3 years with offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai

  • Page Personnel - Managing Director

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2007 - 2013

  • Michael Page International - Directeur Exécutif

    2004 - 2007 Encadrement de :
    Michael Page Rhône-Alpes
    Michael Page Paca
    Page Personnel Lyon, Marseille, Nice

  • Michael Page International - Directeur

    2000 - 2004 Encadrement de
    Michael Page Commercial & Marketing
    Michael Page Distribution & Commerce

  • Michael Page International - Consultant puis Manager

    1998 - 2000 Michael Page Commercial & Marketing
    Michael Page Force de Vente

  • Sagem - Groupe Safran - Ingénieur Commercial

    PARIS 1995 - 1998 Vente de produit de communication (tel/fax/serveur fax) en réseau

Formations

Annuaire des membres :