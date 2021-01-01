Menu

Sébastien HENRY

MORDELLES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Mordelles

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BWC EUROPE DISTRIBUTION SAS - Président

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2003 - 2004 DESS institutions et marchés financiers

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :