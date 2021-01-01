Menu

Sébastien HERNANDEZ

STRASBOURG

Having studied Marketing and Management during two years, I'm very interested in Intercultural Business and Communication. Foreign languages play an important role in my whole life, as well as social relationships.
I recently completed a 2-year core program as textile product manager in a sandwich course, in collaboration with an independent multi brand fashion store as store manager and purchaser since more than two years.
Willing to be more involved in fashion, I currently plan to specialize with a MBA in artistic direction and creative management.

Mes compétences :
Aesthetism
Social skills
Foreign Languages
Management
Communication
Marketing
Merchandising
Purchasing

Entreprises

  • Signe du Temps - Manager

    2014 - 2016 Work-study at Signe du Temps as Manager :
    - Sales
    - Merchandising
    - Stock control
    - Public relations
    - Social networks
    - Event organization
    - Purchasing.

  • Signe du Temps - Gérant de boutique

    2014 - 2014 Store-manager in an independant multi-brand fashion store :
    - Customer advise
    - Sales
    - Stock control
    - Merchandising.

  • Signe du Temps - Stagiaire Gestion et Communication

    2014 - 2014 Internship in an independant multi-brand fashion store as store-manager :
    - Customer advise
    - Sales
    - Communication
    - Merchandising
    - Stock control.

  • Au Trois Fleurs - Serveur

    2013 - 2014 Extra-waiter during the week-ends.

  • Boudoir des Lubies - Assistant Manager

    2013 - 2013 Internship at Boudoir des Lubies as Manager-Assistant :
    - Launch of new luxury handbags
    - Contract negociations for the distribution of the brand
    - Organization of appointments with creativ workshops.

  • Flender-Graffenstaden - Assistant administratif

    2012 - 2012 Administrative Assistant in the digitalisation of norms and documents.

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Textile D'Alsace (ISTA) (Mulhouse)

    Mulhouse 2014 - 2016 Chef de Produits Textiles (Bac +4)

    A 2-year Core Program in a sandwich course at Signe Du Temps.

    Technical, commercial and artistic skills toward textile products, such as : design, style, colorimetry, collection planning, weaving, knitting, accounting, marketing, purchasing, etc.

    Organization of events : responsible for budget, animation, lighting, music and stage direction.

    First price of a company project competition with a r

  • Fachhochschule Für Technik Und Wirtschaft Karlsruhe (Karlsruhe)

    Karlsruhe 2013 - 2014 Semestre Erasmus

    One semester abroad with the European Erasmus Programm, studying International Management in German and in English.
    Human Resources, Accounting, Logistics and Intercultural Communication skills.

  • IUT Robert Schuman

    Illkirch Graffenstaden 2012 - maintenant DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

    Marketing, Management, Accounting and Distribution skills.

