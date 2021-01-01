Sébastien HERNANDEZ

Having studied Marketing and Management during two years, I'm very interested in Intercultural Business and Communication. Foreign languages play an important role in my whole life, as well as social relationships.

I recently completed a 2-year core program as textile product manager in a sandwich course, in collaboration with an independent multi brand fashion store as store manager and purchaser since more than two years.

Willing to be more involved in fashion, I currently plan to specialize with a MBA in artistic direction and creative management.



Mes compétences :

Aesthetism

Social skills

Foreign Languages

Management

Communication

Marketing

Merchandising

Purchasing