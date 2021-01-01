Retail
Sébastien HIREL
Ajouter
Sébastien HIREL
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Petit Forestier Brignais
- Mécanicien VP et PL
2015 - maintenant
Maintenance, diagnostique, dépannage et livraison de véhicules.
BASF BCS Lyon
- Technicien production de cosmétiques
Levallois-Perret
2000 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Professionnel Gabriel Voisin
Bourg En Bresse
2014 - 2015
CAP maintenance de véhicules VP + CQP OSR
En complément, suivie de cours de carroserie et peinture en automobile
Réseau
Amandine GAYDON
Bertrand SOHM
Christophe LANNEAU
Florian TORSELLI
Frédéric STENGER
Hadrien GRENET
Jérémy CROS
Kristell LE PAGE
Pascal DOLIVET
