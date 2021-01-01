Sébastien HOAREAU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône
- Always listen to the customer needs
- Always eager to learn computer tools
whatever their nature
- I adapt very quickly to the offline / online tools
I'm currently work to EXPRESS ROULARTA FRANCE as Traffic manager :
My mission :
Campaigns setup and tracking. Performance monitoring (ROI) and recommendations for action.
Achievements :
• Presentations of trafficking solutions sold by the agency to key clients
• Reporting and benchmark of ROI results
• Advising sales team for media planning
Skills developed
• Technical expertise (Flash, Html, Tracking, Redirect tags)
• Expertise in campaign performance
• Autonomy and Special Operations project management
Mes compétences :
HTML et javascript
Photoshop
Blender
Adserving and Tracking
Adobe première
Combustion autodesk
Photographie
Web analytics
Dessinateur indépendant
Graphiste 2D et 3D