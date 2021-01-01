Sébastien HOAREAU

- Always listen to the customer needs

- Always eager to learn computer tools

whatever their nature

- I adapt very quickly to the offline / online tools



I'm currently work to EXPRESS ROULARTA FRANCE as Traffic manager :



My mission :

Campaigns setup and tracking. Performance monitoring (ROI) and recommendations for action.



Achievements :

• Presentations of trafficking solutions sold by the agency to key clients

• Reporting and benchmark of ROI results

• Advising sales team for media planning



Skills developed

• Technical expertise (Flash, Html, Tracking, Redirect tags)

• Expertise in campaign performance

• Autonomy and Special Operations project management



Mes compétences :

HTML et javascript

Photoshop

Blender

Adserving and Tracking

Adobe première

Combustion autodesk

Photographie

Web analytics

Dessinateur indépendant

Graphiste 2D et 3D