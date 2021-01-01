Menu

Sébastien HOAREAU

Roulers

En résumé

- Always listen to the customer needs
- Always eager to learn computer tools
whatever their nature
- I adapt very quickly to the offline / online tools

I'm currently work to EXPRESS ROULARTA FRANCE as Traffic manager :

My mission :
Campaigns setup and tracking. Performance monitoring (ROI) and recommendations for action.

Achievements :
• Presentations of trafficking solutions sold by the agency to key clients
• Reporting and benchmark of ROI results
• Advising sales team for media planning

Skills developed
• Technical expertise (Flash, Html, Tracking, Redirect tags)
• Expertise in campaign performance
• Autonomy and Special Operations project management

Mes compétences :
HTML et javascript
Photoshop
Blender
Adserving and Tracking
Adobe première
Combustion autodesk
Photographie
Web analytics
Dessinateur indépendant
Graphiste 2D et 3D

Entreprises

  • Express Roularta

    Roulers maintenant

  • GROUPE EXPRESS ROULARTA - Traffic Manager

    Roulers 2010 - 2010 - Mise en ligne de campagnes Editeurs/Annonceurs
    - Suivi/optimisation de campagnes

  • 24/7 realmedia - Traffic manager - Client Services Manager

    2007 - 2010 - Programmation de campagnes
    - Suivi/optimisation de campagnes

  • 3DPhi - Infographiste 2D/3D

    2006 - 2007 - Réalisations de résidences et appartements en 3D via des plans d'architectes.
    - Montage des séquences vidéos sous Adobe Première.

Formations

  • ILOI (Le Port)

    Le Port 2004 - 2006 Licence Professionnel CDNL

    Création & Développement Numérique en Ligne

  • Lycée Pierre Poivre (St Joseph)

    St Joseph 1999 - 2004 BAC STT & BTS Informatique de Gestion

    BAC avec mention

  • Collège De La Marine (Vincendo)

    Vincendo 1996 - 1999 Brevet des collèges

