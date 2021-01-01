Menu

Sébastien HORIOT

Vert-le-Grand

En résumé

Directeur de supermarché
INTERMARCHE
45 ans
Marié 2 enfants

Entreprises

  • Intermarché - DIRECTEUR

    Vert-le-Grand 2016 - maintenant

  • Auchan Retail France - DIRECTEUR

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2013 - 2016 SIMPLY MARKET VILLEFRANCHE SUR SAONE
    CA Annuel : 25 000K€
    Management 82 collaborateurs ,

  • Auchan Retail France - Directeur

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2013 SIMPLY MARKET FELIX FAURE
    Management 32 Collaborateurs + formation de nombreux stagiaires

  • ATAC - Directeur Adjoint

    Peynier 2008 - 2010 CA annuel : 25000K€
    (Transfo en SIMPLY MARKET Mars 2009)
    5ème CA France
    Management : 85 Collaborateurs

  • ATAC - Chef de secteur frais

    Peynier 2006 - 2008 CA annuel : 14000K€
    Management : 30 Collaborateurs

  • MONOPRIX PARIS 14 - Chef de secteur alimentaire

    2003 - 2006 CA annuel : 19900K€
    Management : 28 Collaborateurs

  • MONOPRIX ASNIERES 92 - Chef de secteur alimentaire

    2002 - 2003 CA annuel : 19600K€
    Management : 25 Collaborateurs

  • MONOPRIX PARIS 18 - Chef de secteur alimentaire

    2000 - 2002 CA annuel : 15300K€
    Management : 20 Collaborateurs

  • MONOPRIX VILLENEUVE 92 - Chef de secteur alimentaire

    1998 - 2000 CA annuel : 12200K€
    Management : 20 Collaborateurs

  • PRISUNIC PARIS 1 - Responsable alimentaire

    1995 - 1998 CA annuel : 8000K€
    Management : 15 Collaborateurs

