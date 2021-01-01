Retail
Sébastien HORIOT
Sébastien HORIOT
Vert-le-Grand
En résumé
Directeur de supermarché
INTERMARCHE
45 ans
Marié 2 enfants
Entreprises
Intermarché
- DIRECTEUR
Vert-le-Grand
2016 - maintenant
Auchan Retail France
- DIRECTEUR
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2013 - 2016
SIMPLY MARKET VILLEFRANCHE SUR SAONE
CA Annuel : 25 000K€
Management 82 collaborateurs ,
Auchan Retail France
- Directeur
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2011 - 2013
SIMPLY MARKET FELIX FAURE
Management 32 Collaborateurs + formation de nombreux stagiaires
ATAC
- Directeur Adjoint
Peynier
2008 - 2010
CA annuel : 25000K€
(Transfo en SIMPLY MARKET Mars 2009)
5ème CA France
Management : 85 Collaborateurs
ATAC
- Chef de secteur frais
Peynier
2006 - 2008
CA annuel : 14000K€
Management : 30 Collaborateurs
MONOPRIX PARIS 14
- Chef de secteur alimentaire
2003 - 2006
CA annuel : 19900K€
Management : 28 Collaborateurs
MONOPRIX ASNIERES 92
- Chef de secteur alimentaire
2002 - 2003
CA annuel : 19600K€
Management : 25 Collaborateurs
MONOPRIX PARIS 18
- Chef de secteur alimentaire
2000 - 2002
CA annuel : 15300K€
Management : 20 Collaborateurs
MONOPRIX VILLENEUVE 92
- Chef de secteur alimentaire
1998 - 2000
CA annuel : 12200K€
Management : 20 Collaborateurs
PRISUNIC PARIS 1
- Responsable alimentaire
1995 - 1998
CA annuel : 8000K€
Management : 15 Collaborateurs
Formations
GOBELINS PARIS
Paris
1993 - 1995
BTS Action Commercial
Réseau
Carole LEGER
Charles NEELS
Emma DECOMBE
Gaelle FERRY
