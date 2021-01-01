Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien INTARTAGLIA
Ajouter
Sébastien INTARTAGLIA
VILLENEUVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Abram Distribution
- Commercial BTP
2014 - maintenant
Point P
- Commercial Batiment
2011 - 2014
Formations
CFA René Villeneuve (Digne Les Bains)
Digne Les Bains
2000 - 2002
Bts Action Commercial
CFA René Villeneuve (Digne Les Bains)
Digne Les Bains
1998 - 2000
Bac pro
LEP - Louis Martin Bret - Lycées D'Enseignement Professionnel Et Technique Publics http://www.lyc-bret.ac-aix-marseille.fr/index.htm
Manosque
1996 - 1998
Bep Cap Vente Action marchande
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z