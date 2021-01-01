Retail
Sébastien JÉHANNO
Sébastien JÉHANNO
LISIEUX
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lisieux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
scanormande
- Préparateur de commandes
2015 - 2015
Darty
- Magazinier
BONDY
2015 - 2015
Darty
- Magasinier
BONDY
2014 - 2014
CESR Bernard COUTURIER
- Commercial
2013 - 2014
* Création et suivi d’un fichier Client
* Accueil téléphonique
* Vente en B to C en face à face et par téléphone
Société Millimax
- Commercial
2012 - 2013
* Création d'un fichier Client
* Prospection téléphonique
* Vente en B to B en face à face
Formations
CCI DE L'EURE
Evreux
2012 - 2014
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur
Catégorie Négociation et Relation Client
UFR Médecine
Caen
2010 - 2012
Première année de médecine tentée à deux reprises
Lycée Agricole Edouard De Chambray
Gouville
2009 - 2010
Baccalauréat S
Option biologie
