Sebastien JULLIOT

-
Magneti Marelli
- Product Line Director - Electronics & Lighting Body - China
Nanterre Cedex
2014 - maintenant
Guangzhou, China
-
Magneti Marelli
- Program Director - Telematics
Nanterre Cedex
2008 - 2014
Turin, Italy
-
Magneti Marelli
- Program Manager - Infotainment
Nanterre Cedex
2005 - 2008
Chatellerault, France
-
Magneti Marelli
- Responsable Logistique / Supply Chain site de Chatellerault
Nanterre Cedex
2003 - 2005
Chatellerault, France
-
Magneti Marelli
- Chef de Projets
Nanterre Cedex
1999 - 2003
-
Philips / Siemens VDO
- Ingénieur Process et Industrialisation / Chef de Projets
Suresnes
1996 - 1999
Rambouillet, France