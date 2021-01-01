Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien KERNOURS
Ajouter
Sébastien KERNOURS
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Axa
- Responsable clientèle
Nanterre
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Fabien KERIVEL
Jérémy LAROCHE
Lionel BOURDILLON
Soizig HOUËL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z