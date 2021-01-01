Menu

Sébastien KHEDIM

Rueil-Malmaison

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marcq-en-Barœul

En résumé

Actuellement en fin de 4ème année d'étude informatique, je suis à la recherche d'un contrat de professionnalisation, pour une 5ème année d'étude, Je recherche principalement un poste d'administrateur des systèmes linux & réseaux.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Domain Name Server Protocol
VMware
RAID
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2012 Server
Linux Red Hat
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN
LAMP
IPSec
Hyper-V
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Apache WEB Server
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Nextiraone - Technicien systèmes LINUX/Réseaux en alternance

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - 2015 Intervention sur des systèmes LINUX (base RED HAT, Debian), ou sur du réseaux (Switching, routing, Firewall) chez différents clients du Nord pas de calais.

    Technologies utilisées
    Linux: Bind, Iptables, Pfsense, samba, Supervision, Apache, administration système RED Hat/ Debian.
    Réseaux: Matériel CISCO, VLAN, VRF, OSPF, Contrôleur WIFI, LACP

  • ROLL-GOM - Technicien informatique en alternance

    2011 - 2013 Maintenance du parc informatique
    Administration des Serveurs de production
    Supervision systèmes, et réseaux

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :