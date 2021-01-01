Sébastien KHEDIM

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marcq-en-Barœul
Actuellement en fin de 4ème année d'étude informatique, je suis à la recherche d'un contrat de professionnalisation, pour une 5ème année d'étude, Je recherche principalement un poste d'administrateur des systèmes linux & réseaux.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Domain Name Server Protocol
VMware
RAID
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2012 Server
Linux Red Hat
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN
LAMP
IPSec
Hyper-V
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Apache WEB Server
Active Directory