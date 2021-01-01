Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien KOCKENPOO
Ajouter
Sebastien KOCKENPOO
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LORFLEX LILLE, GROUPE ISOTIP JONCOUX
- APPROVISIONEUR RESPONSABLE STOCK
2007 - maintenant
Formations
EDHEC
Lille
2005 - 2006
Réseau
Hans ROUSSET
Palmerio JONATHAN
Stephane FOURNET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z