Sébastien LABEY
Sébastien LABEY
Paris
Entreprises
Groupama Systèmes d'Information
- Chef de projet informatique
Paris
2006 - maintenant
Sopra Group
- Chef de projet informatique
Paris
2003 - 2006
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Lyon
1999 - 2000
Physique des matériaux
Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne (Marseille)
Marseille
1997 - 1999
Polymères et macromolécules
Réseau
Fabien DEZEMPTE
François Xavier GRAISSAGUEL
Eiffage Energie Systemes - Clemessy - Ees - Clemessy (Mulhouse)
Guillaume VERT
Gwendoline VIAUD
Labey MATHIEU
Marie PERARNAU
Sébastien AT
Thierry BOUISSOU
Vincent BENIER
Xavier BOISMENU
