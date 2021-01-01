Menu

Sébastien LABEY

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Éveux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupama Systèmes d'Information - Chef de projet informatique

    Paris 2006 - maintenant

  • Sopra Group - Chef de projet informatique

    Paris 2003 - 2006

Formations

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Lyon 1999 - 2000 Physique des matériaux

  • Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne (Marseille)

    Marseille 1997 - 1999 Polymères et macromolécules

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :