Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien LANGLOIS
Ajouter
Sébastien LANGLOIS
MAMARONECK
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Entrepreneur
Entreprises
Aposition
- Associé
2011
Carat Interactive (Groupe Aegis Media)
maintenant
SOFEUS
- Entrepreneur
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
maintenant
Lycée Madeleine Danielou Daniélou
Rueil Malmaison
1991 - 1992
Réseau
Anne-Sophie JOURDAN
Charlotte BARRE
Christophe HEDE
David COHEN
Erwan LOHEZIC
Luc JOVART
Pierre BOUCHARD
Sylvain CHEMTOB
Vincent GIBAULT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z