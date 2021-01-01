Sebastien LE PENNEC

Traiteur de Paris: The art of french living.



Some of the great names in French gastronomy have forged the reputation of Traiteur de Paris kitchens, such as Alain Passard with his Tarte Bouquet de Roses



The philosophy of Traiteur de Paris is to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the creations of top chefs, and this includes the whole world, thanks to the process of freezing food, the most natural method of preserving the excellent quality of products.



Whether you are a restaurant owner, a caterer, a hotelier, a takeaway specialist or an on board restaurant services professionnal, we are here on a daily basis to help you:

- Save time and facilitate your job,

- Manage your teams in the best possible way,

- Maintain portion cost control

- Offer products made in France with selected reference, Artisanal & Customisable

so that your customers are guaranteed a flawless product time after time.



If you need anymore information, please feel free to contact me @:

slepennec@traiteurdeparis.com



"The sale begins when the customer say: No" - Elmer G. Letterman



