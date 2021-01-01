Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien LEICHNIG
Ajouter
Sébastien LEICHNIG
LE PASSAGE D'AGEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VM Matériaux à Agen
- Attaché Technico Commercial
2010 - maintenant
Fibres
- Responsable
2002 - 2004
Formations
Lycée De La Rivière Saint-Louis (La Rivière Saint-Louis)
La Rivière Saint-Louis
1998 - 2002
bts
scientifique
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Aurélie PERON
Fanny LEICHNIG
Gaëlle LEBON
Jessica TANGAPRIGANIN
Lucien NOUILHAN
Quentin RICHARSON
Romain BOULAI
Thibaud CHALMIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z