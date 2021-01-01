Retail
Sébastien LINAREZ
Ajouter
Sébastien LINAREZ
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nouveau Monde DDB Annecy
- Assistant chef de publicité
Paris
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce IPAC Annecy
Annecy
2007 - 2008
marketing/communication
Université Chambéry Savoie (Annecy Le Vieux)
Annecy Le Vieux
2002 - 2004
techniques de commercialisation
Réseau
Anais VIRET
Christelle VADALA MARIANI
De Kervenoael FRANCOIS
Magali PIERRISNARD
Raphaël MARTIN
