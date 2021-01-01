Sébastien LS

-
Subsea 7
- Site Fabrication Engineer (expatriate)
SURESNES
2013 - 2014
- Subsea structures fabrication follow-up on Nigerdock yard for ERHA NORTH Phase 2 project.
Subsea 7
- Deputy Structural Design Lead (expatriate)
SURESNES
2012 - 2013
- Lead Nigerian structural design team for ERHA NORTH Phase 2 project ,
- Training of local engineers (HCD program),
- Design of permanent subsea structure, installation aids and jumpers seafastening for ERHA NORTH Phase 2 project.
acergy/Subsea 7
- Structural Engineer
2010 - 2012
- Tender for KAOMBO project :
- Installation aids, seafastening fabrication follow-up on Sonamet yard and supervise barges load out for Pazflor Project,
- Design of permanent subsea structures for CLOV project,
- Design of jumpers seafastening & Installation aids for Pazflor Project.
Abylsen
- Structural Design Engineer
Paris
2009 - 2010
- Design of permanent subsea structures,installation aids & seafastening for Jubilee Project.
EURODIM sa
- Ingénieur d'études en mécanique et structures
2006 - 2008
- Design of gates locks, movable dams and movable bridges,
- Technical expertises of gates locks, movable dams and floating dam,
- Design of a multiple path rotary joint intended to equip FPSO to transfer fluids (petrol, water, gas),
- Design of a dynamic test bench for large diameter seals (IDMax: 2 meters) and high pressures (PMax: 420 bar).