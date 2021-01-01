Menu

Sébastien LS

SURESNES

Entreprises

  • Subsea 7 - Site Fabrication Engineer (expatriate)

    SURESNES 2013 - 2014 - Subsea structures fabrication follow-up on Nigerdock yard for ERHA NORTH Phase 2 project.

  • Subsea 7 - Deputy Structural Design Lead (expatriate)

    SURESNES 2012 - 2013 - Lead Nigerian structural design team for ERHA NORTH Phase 2 project ,
    - Training of local engineers (HCD program),
    - Design of permanent subsea structure, installation aids and jumpers seafastening for ERHA NORTH Phase 2 project.

  • acergy/Subsea 7 - Structural Engineer

    2010 - 2012 - Tender for KAOMBO project :
    - Installation aids, seafastening fabrication follow-up on Sonamet yard and supervise barges load out for Pazflor Project,
    - Design of permanent subsea structures for CLOV project,
    - Design of jumpers seafastening & Installation aids for Pazflor Project.

  • Abylsen - Structural Design Engineer

    Paris 2009 - 2010 - Design of permanent subsea structures,installation aids & seafastening for Jubilee Project.

  • EURODIM sa - Ingénieur d'études en mécanique et structures

    2006 - 2008 - Design of gates locks, movable dams and movable bridges,
    - Technical expertises of gates locks, movable dams and floating dam,
    - Design of a multiple path rotary joint intended to equip FPSO to transfer fluids (petrol, water, gas),
    - Design of a dynamic test bench for large diameter seals (IDMax: 2 meters) and high pressures (PMax: 420 bar).

Formations

