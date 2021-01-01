Menu

Sébastien LUETTE

RENNES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Serazin Texier Appro - Technico-commercial

    2016 - maintenant

  • Crédit Mutuel Arkea - Chargé clientèle

    Le Relecq Kerhuon 2016 - 2016

  • Établissement moisdon - Technico-commercial et référent technique

    2007 - 2016

  • Bayer - Technicien d'expérimentation

    Lyon 2004 - 2007

Formations

  • CFA La Futaie (Port-Brillet)

    Port-Brillet 2001 - 2003 BTS

    BTS ACSE

