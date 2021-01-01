Sebastien MAGNIEZ

Entreprises
-
LOASIS
Hyères (83400)
2007 - 2011
-
La Boule de neige
- SERVEUR
AVORIAZ
2006 - 2007
-
la petite sirene(restaurant)
- SERVEUR
Toulon (83000)
2006 - 2006
-
PIZZERIA DU MOTTARET
- SERVEUR
MERIBEL
2004 - 2005
-
dlem
- SERVEUR CHEF DE CORPS
Dzaoudzi (97615)
2003 - 2003
-
MESS DE SOUS OFFICIERS DU 58 EME RA DE DOUAI
Douai (59500)
2000 - 2004
-
58 RA
- SERVEUR CHEF DE CORP
Autre | Douai (59500)
2000 - 2004
-
GAEC DU MARAIS DE SIN
- HORTICULTEUR
Sin-le-Noble (59450)
1994 - 1998
-
GAEC horticole du marais de SIN
- EMPOYE HORTICOLE
Sin-le-Noble (59450)
1994 - 1997
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel