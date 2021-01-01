Menu

Sebastien MAGNIEZ

HYERES

Entreprises

  • LOASIS

    Hyères (83400) 2007 - 2011

  • La Boule de neige - SERVEUR

    AVORIAZ 2006 - 2007

  • la petite sirene(restaurant) - SERVEUR

    Toulon (83000) 2006 - 2006

  • PIZZERIA DU MOTTARET - SERVEUR

    MERIBEL 2004 - 2005

  • dlem - SERVEUR CHEF DE CORPS

    Dzaoudzi (97615) 2003 - 2003

  • MESS DE SOUS OFFICIERS DU 58 EME RA DE DOUAI

    Douai (59500) 2000 - 2004

  • 58 RA - SERVEUR CHEF DE CORP

    Autre | Douai (59500) 2000 - 2004

  • GAEC DU MARAIS DE SIN - HORTICULTEUR

    Sin-le-Noble (59450) 1994 - 1998

  • GAEC horticole du marais de SIN - EMPOYE HORTICOLE

    Sin-le-Noble (59450) 1994 - 1997

