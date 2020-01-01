Sébastien POURBAIX

After 10 years of experience in Paris, Bruxelles and Luxembourg, I decided to start my own business in HR field.



- Eco Work (www.eco-work.lu) is an HR Consulting firm that support small and middle size companies to manage any of their HR matters (HR Audit, Training & Development, Knowledge Management).



- Xpertize (www.xpertize.lu) is a unique recruitment company that offers a 360° approach to its clients: a combination of Recruitment & Selection usual tools (direct approach of candidates, databases…) and social hunting (indirect approach of candidates resulting from an intensive use of private and professional social networks) combined with a specific reward program for candidates sourcing and cooptation.



Mes compétences :

Vente

Ressources humaines