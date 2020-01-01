Menu

Sébastien POURBAIX

KORTRIJK

En résumé

After 10 years of experience in Paris, Bruxelles and Luxembourg, I decided to start my own business in HR field.

- Eco Work (www.eco-work.lu) is an HR Consulting firm that support small and middle size companies to manage any of their HR matters (HR Audit, Training & Development, Knowledge Management).

- Xpertize (www.xpertize.lu) is a unique recruitment company that offers a 360° approach to its clients: a combination of Recruitment & Selection usual tools (direct approach of candidates, databases…) and social hunting (indirect approach of candidates resulting from an intensive use of private and professional social networks) combined with a specific reward program for candidates sourcing and cooptation.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Select Hr International - Managing Director Luxembourg

    2019 - maintenant

  • Xpertize Luxembourg - Managing Partner

    Luxembourg 2012 - 2019 Xpertize (www.xpertize.lu) est un bureau de recrutement unique en son genre offrant une approche 360° à ses clients : combiner les méthodes de recrutement classiques (chasse directe et exploitation de bases de données propres …) et le social hunting (approche indirecte des candidats via une exploitation intensive des réseaux sociaux privés et professionnels) dans le cadre d’une dynamique de cooptation de candidats unique en son genre.

    Forts de cette méthodologie unique et d’une longue expérience, nous sommes capables d’intervenir dans les domaines suivants :

    • Finance & Comptabilité
    • Ressources Humaines
    • Juridique & Fiscal
    • Marketing & Distribution
    • Ingénierie & Technologie

  • Eco Work - Owner

    2012 - maintenant - HR audit
    - Training & Development
    - Knowledge Management
    - HR Administration

  • Page Personnel (Michael Page International) - Executive Manager

    2005 - 2012 June 2005 - April 2006: Consultant (Brussels)
    April 2006 - Jan. 2007: Senior consultant (Brussels)
    Jan. 2007 - Sept. 2008: Manager (Brussels)
    Sept. 2008 - Aug. 2012: Executive Manager (Luxembourg)

  • Altran - Business developer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2004 - 2005 As a Business Manager, my role consisted in supporting clients and find specialised resources to help them to face their technical or organisational problems.

  • Ministère de la Défense - Project Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2004 As a Project Manager, I had to support French industrial companies to increase their exportation volumes. My role especially consisted in market studies, sales analysis and R&D forecast.

Formations

Réseau