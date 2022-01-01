Retail
Sebastien PRADELLES (SÉBASTIEN PRADELLES)
Sebastien PRADELLES (SÉBASTIEN PRADELLES)
Groupe HBF
Technico Commercial
Mazères
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe HBF
- Technico Commercial
Commercial | Mazères
2022 - maintenant
Hegler France SARL
- Technico-commercial
Commercial | Craon
2019 - 2022
Dismo France
- Technico Commercial
Commercial | Montauban
2008 - 2019
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
