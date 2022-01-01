Menu

Sebastien PRADELLES (SÉBASTIEN PRADELLES)

  • Groupe HBF
  • Technico Commercial

Mazères

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe HBF - Technico Commercial

    Commercial | Mazères 2022 - maintenant

  • Hegler France SARL - Technico-commercial

    Commercial | Craon 2019 - 2022

  • Dismo France - Technico Commercial

    Commercial | Montauban 2008 - 2019

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :