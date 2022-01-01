Retail
Ségolène CHOPLIN
Ségolène CHOPLIN
Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mutuelle Prévifrance
- COMMERCIALE
Toulouse
2010 - maintenant
CLC Productions
- Attachée commerciale
2003 - 2010
CLC Productions: Compagnie Lyonnaise de CInéma, société de production audiovisuelle indépendante.
Commercialisation de programmes télévisés culturels auprès de chaînes de télévision étrangères.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amandine FORGEAT
Chantal OLIVIER
Corine GROS
Delphine LABRUNE
Franck MABILON
Géraldine LIBOUREL
Grégory CHAFFRAIS
Maïlys BOYER
Philippe FONSECA
