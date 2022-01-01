Menu

Ségolène CHOPLIN

Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mutuelle Prévifrance - COMMERCIALE

    Toulouse 2010 - maintenant

  • CLC Productions - Attachée commerciale

    2003 - 2010 CLC Productions: Compagnie Lyonnaise de CInéma, société de production audiovisuelle indépendante.
    Commercialisation de programmes télévisés culturels auprès de chaînes de télévision étrangères.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

