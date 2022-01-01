Menu

Sercin YAZICI

VANCOUVER

Entreprises

  • Canadian Business English Institute - International Marketing Assistant

    2005 - maintenant Successfully marketed the CBEI in Turkey. Located education consultants, conducted market research, recruited new students, and assisted international students both in Canada and Turkey.

  • Academix Study Abroad Services - Sales Representative

    2004 - 2005 Contacted students and provided customer service. Recruited 166 new students. Liaised with government officials, prepared students for visa interview, identified work placements for “ work abroad program”.

  • Reklamgiy - Operation & Sales Coordinator

    2002 - 2004 Created a student-run marketing and promotions company (www.reklamgiy.com). Targeted specific markets, developed client base. Made sales ($30 000 revenue second year).

  • Europe&America Holding - Sales&Customer Relations

    2002 - 2003 Sold company products to new or existing clients over the phone. Increased sales exponentially.

  • Rumeli Hisari Concerts - Logistician

    2001 - 2002 Registered and assisted up to 150 members of the media at a large international concert series.

Formations

  • Capilano College (Vancouver)

    Vancouver 2006 - 2008 Asia Pasific International Management(post-graduate)

    Mc rae

  • Istanbul Üniversitesi (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2000 - 2004 Bachelor of Engineering

