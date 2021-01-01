Serge BRUCKMANN (SERGE BRUCKMANN)

SBConsulting is a

consulting company focused on the organization of human resources.

Specialized in Talents Management, Strategic Workforce Planning and Change Accompaniment ,we help business leaders align their human resources with their strategic requirements.



Talent is not the only key to success, so our approach is globalizing the whole thing:

"Skills + Relevant Behaviour + Vision"



Our strength is REACTIVITY.

The recruitment method must follow the evolution of the economy.

It is in this spirit that we apply a Recruitment approach Predictive and AGILE.



Our solutions :

Board & C-Level Leadership Search & Consulting

Executive Search & Counselling

Selective RPO

Career Transformation Support