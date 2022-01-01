Serge MANIGAULT

Ingénieur Informatique Industrielle
Encadrement d'équipe technique.
Développement de logiciels (embarqués et fixes) et de solutions interconnectés au travers de réseaux.
Mes compétences :
Linux
PC Hardware
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
ISO 900X Standard
Buses
UNIX
Telnet
TCP/IP
Siemens Hardware
Secure Shell
SMS
Python Programming
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
PVCS
PPP
Oscilloscopes
MySQL
Motorola Hardware
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft C-SHARP
Java
JTAG
ICMP
Git
FTP
Ethernet
ECLiPSe
Calypso Financial Software
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
Apache Subversion
Informatique embarquée
RFID
SQL
ECLiPSe, Microsoft Visual Studio
C, C++, C#
Informatique
PHP
C#
C
NFC
Petalinux
Zynq
Informatique industrielle
Wi-Fi
Serveurs Linux
Gestion de configuration
Gestion de projet