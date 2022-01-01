Menu

Serge MANIGAULT

CALUIRE

En résumé

Ingénieur Informatique Industrielle
Encadrement d'équipe technique.
Développement de logiciels (embarqués et fixes) et de solutions interconnectés au travers de réseaux.


Mes compétences :
Linux
PC Hardware
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
ISO 900X Standard
Buses
UNIX
Telnet
TCP/IP
Siemens Hardware
Secure Shell
SMS
Python Programming
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
PVCS
PPP
Oscilloscopes
MySQL
Motorola Hardware
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft C-SHARP
Java
JTAG
ICMP
Git
FTP
Ethernet
ECLiPSe
Calypso Financial Software
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
Apache Subversion
Informatique embarquée
RFID
SQL
ECLiPSe, Microsoft Visual Studio
C, C++, C#
Informatique
PHP
C#
C
NFC
Petalinux
Zynq
Informatique industrielle
Wi-Fi
Serveurs Linux
Gestion de configuration
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • ALE SAS - Coordinateur R&D

    2015 - 2017 Développement d'imprimantes industrielles à jet d'encre. Développement de logiciels embarqués (Linux) et débarqués (Windows) pour les imprimantes. Support technique et coordination de la production.

  • CODING france - Responsable technique informatique

    Villeurbanne 2012 - 2014 Édition de logiciel et création de matériel pour la traçabilité du linge.
    Environnements : Applications graphiques pour claviers tactiles sous Windows, serveurs Web, sécurisation de
    réseau, communication avec des lecteurs RFID divers + développement de cartes électroniques à base de PIC et
    ATMEL, de RaspBerry Pi.

    * Encadrement du développement de logiciels de traçabilité (documentation des projets, mis en
    place de méthodes pour le cycle de développement, organisation du support client, relation
    interface client après vente.
    * Prise en charge de projets importants nécessitant une intégration avec des tiers parties.
    * Développement d'outils de mis au point et de matériel propriétaire (cartes d'interface avec des
    éléments d'automatisme).
    * Veille et recherche de solutions techniques pour l'amélioration de la détection de puce RFID UHF.

  • Société CodingFrance - Chef de projet technique

    2012 - 2014 Encadrement des développements logiciels et création de systèmes pour la traçabilité du linge.
    Prise en charge de projets importants nécessitant une intégration avec système tiers. (Code-Barre, RFID UHF).
    Environnements : Langage C# Framework WPF. Applications graphiques pour claviers tactiles sous Windows,
    serveurs Web Linux, Bases de données, sécurisation de réseau, communication avec des lecteurs RFID UHF.
    Mise en place de gestion de projet et de documentation. Veille technologique R&D.

  • Société ASK - Ingénieur développement

    1999 - 2012 Développement de lecteurs de cartes à puce sans contact pour le transport et les transactions sécurisés rapides
    (RFID HF, NFC). Ces lecteurs sont conçus comme des plates-formes de développement pour des clients
    « Intégrateurs de transport en commun » prenant en charge les aspects de sécurité des transactions.
    Plusieurs projet avec évolution matérielle, intégration avec tiers, environnement normé certifications métier et
    qualité ISO9001. Gestion de projet, gestion de configuration
    Environnements : Langage Assembleur, C et C++. Applications embarquées sur microcontrôleurs et cartes à
    puce RFID, NFC, référent technique pour le développement de lecteurs de contrôles avec IHM sous eCos pour la
    RATP. Utilisation de débogueurs, instruments de mesure oscilloscopes, analyseurs logiques.

  • ASK - Ingénieur développement logiciel, Service R&D

    1999 - 2012 Développement de lecteurs de cartes à puce sans contact pour le transport et les transactions sécurisés rapides
    (RFID, NFC). Ces lecteurs sont conçus comme des plates-formes de développement pour des clients
    « Intégrateurs de transport en commun »
    Les Produits : Appareils portatifs ou destinés à être intégrés dans des systèmes plus importants tel que les
    « Systèmes de validation de bus, de train ou de métro »
    * Logiciels embarqués pour coupleurs et lecteurs de «cartes à puce sans contact» avec prise en charge de la sécurité.
    * Logiciel d'un étui autonome sans contact (pour cartes au contact) dans le cadre d'un projet de porte-monnaie électronique Européen (déplacements en Allemagne).
    * Développement de couches basses et de pilotes de périphériques autour du noyau temps réel eCos pour des lecteurs de cartes à puce sans contact.
    * Intégration de couches logicielles issues de projets «logiciels libres». ;
    * Développement d'application sous Windows et sous Linux ;
    * Encadrement technique de 2 personnes. ;
    * Réalisation de pilotes de machine de production de carte (impression).
    * Expertises et formation chez des clients (en France et à l'étranger).
    * Environnement Qualité ISO9001

  • Schlumberger - Ingénieur sécurité informatique

    Paris 1998 - 1999 Sécurisation du réseau informatique pour la R&D et la Fabrication de cartes à puce
    * Ingénieur Sécurité Réseaux Informatiques, mise en place de "FireWall" et d'autres éléments
    de sécurité pour protéger la division recherche et développement des cartes à puces).
    * Participation à une migration de système informatique pour 800 personnes.
    * Travail en collaboration avec des intervenants extérieurs.

  • SCHLUMBERGER - Ingénieur développement logiciel, Service R&D

    Paris 1991 - 1998 Conception et Fabrication de téléphones publics à cartes à puce
    * Maintenance de logiciels embarqués (suivi des défauts) ;
    * Participation à la création de plusieur générations de téléphone
    * Implémentation de protocoles de communications en suivant les spécifications normalisées par
    le CNET, Noyau temps réel « maison »
    * Responsable technique pour l'évolution et la maintenance des logiciels de téléphones publics
    pour l'étranger (déplacement en Argentine). Équipes de 3 à 5 personnes
    * Participation à un projet de porte monnaie Finlandais. ;
    * Réalisations Simulateurs de concentrateurs. Participation Recettes Système
    * Réalisations de Briques logicielles dans une architecture client / serveur.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :