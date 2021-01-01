Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Serge NORDEN
Ajouter
Serge NORDEN
gérant de société
jambette services distribution
gérant de société
FORT DE FRANCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
jambette services distribution
- Gérant de société
Autre | Fort-de-France (97200)
1997 - maintenant
station-service, commerce alimentaire
Formations
FACULTÉ DE PHARMACIE - UNIVERSITÉ BORDEAUX II
- Elève
Bordeaux (33000)
1981 - 1983
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel