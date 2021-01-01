Retail
Seydou ABDOULAYE
Seydou ABDOULAYE
PALMA DE MAJORQUE
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Entreprises
BALEARIA NIGER
- DIRECTEUR
2016 - maintenant
gravillons , sables et concassee..
BALEARIA-NIGER
BTP
MINES ET CARRIERE
LOGISTIQUE TRANSPORT
Iberia
- ADMINISTRATEUR
Madrid
2006 - 2014
Formations
ETSEIB (Escuela Tecnica Superior D'Ingenieria Industrial De Barcelona) (Barcelone)
Barcelone
2012 - 2014
master profesionnel
Collège Mariama (Niamey)
Niamey
2004 - 2007
Université Mohamed 1er ,Faculté Des Sciences (Oujda)
Oujda
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
