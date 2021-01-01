Menu

Seydou HASSAN

NIAMEY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
BTS
LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE EN MAINTENANCE
Mécanique

Entreprises

  • MANUTENTION AFRICAINE NIGER - TECHNICIEN

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • 2iE OUAGADOUGOU (Ouagadougou)

    Ouagadougou 2007 - 2009 LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :