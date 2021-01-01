Retail
Seydou HASSAN
Seydou HASSAN
NIAMEY
Mes compétences :
BTS
LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE EN MAINTENANCE
Mécanique
MANUTENTION AFRICAINE NIGER
- TECHNICIEN
2009 - maintenant
2iE OUAGADOUGOU (Ouagadougou)
Ouagadougou
2007 - 2009
LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE
Abdelmonim BEN AAMIRA
Amadou Ali IBRAHIM
Andre DABA
Arthur LEQUENNE
Ganda Gabdakoye MOUSSA
Halidou IBRAHIM
Harouna BILANE
Idrissa NAON
Mamoudou IDRISSA
Robert TSHIM
