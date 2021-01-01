Menu

Seydou NDIAYE

DAKAR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Aucune - Ingenieur de conception en Informatique

    maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Superieur Polytechnique E.S.P(U.C.A.D) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2002 - 2008 Genie Informatique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :