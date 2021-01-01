Menu

Seydou Ndiaye CISSE

DAKAR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • COSELEC"A" - Electrotechnicien Superieur

    2005 - maintenant

Formations

  • Cedt G15 (Dakar)

    Dakar 2008 - 2010 BTS Electrotechnique

  • Info-Energie (Dakar)

    Dakar 2005 - 2008 BT ELECTROTECHNIQUE

    ELECTROTECHNIQUE

