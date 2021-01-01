Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Seydou Ndiaye CISSE
Ajouter
Seydou Ndiaye CISSE
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COSELEC"A"
- Electrotechnicien Superieur
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Cedt G15 (Dakar)
Dakar
2008 - 2010
BTS Electrotechnique
Info-Energie (Dakar)
Dakar
2005 - 2008
BT ELECTROTECHNIQUE
ELECTROTECHNIQUE
Réseau
Guette SEYE
Saliou DIALLO
Seydou Ndiaye CISSE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z