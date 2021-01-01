Menu

Seydou SECK

Nantes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
7ANS esperience

Entreprises

  • SCETRIM - LABORATIN

    Nantes 2013 - 2014

  • AFA TAMEGA.SA - LABORATIN

    2007 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :