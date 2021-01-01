Seydou T. LY

Economiste UQAM 1982
Juriste d’Affaires UCAD 1976
Financier / FINTECH (AFRICAP)
ex Stock Broker Licence « Series 6 » NASD 1998
Consultant & Formateur Spécialisé
• Management / Développement Institutionnel & Capacity Building
• Gestion financière
• Gestion de Programme et/ou Projet de développement, EXPERT en PME/PMI
• Plan d’entreprise/Business Plan
• Etude de faisabilité
Spécialiste en Procédures de Passation de Marchés/ Free lance
CROWN Agents Representative in Sénégal
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée