Seyfe Elislam KERCHOUCHE

Jersey

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Calibration
Manage the incidents
team communication skills
manage a multidisciplinary team
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Language skills
GPRS
Audit

Entreprises

  • PETROFAC - Coordinator

    Jersey 2013 - 2014 AIN SALAH GAZ
    : LTMS coordinator of PETROFAC Company in project AIN SALAH GAZ.
    * Check heavy and light vehicles on daily basics. ;
    * LTMS audit and inspection in Companies: BONATI.GCB.CSS... ;
    * Configure, loading and calibration DRIVE RIGHT (DRM - IVMS) machine. ;
    * Manage the incidents and accidents reports.

  • WIHDA Trucking Company - QHSE Supervisor

    2010 - 2011 * Configure , loading and calibration system GPRS ``samodia, hostat plast, euro fleet'' ;
    * Configure, loading and calibration DRIVE RIGHT (DRM - IVMS) machine. ;
    * Supervise the contractors by desert GPRS SYSTEM. ;
    * Coordinate between HSSE, Administration & Logistic. ;
    * Follow-up the daily client JMP till end of mission ``Schlumberger, Halliburton, BP, Weatherford...etc ``. ;
    * Morning, Weekly and monthly meetings for QHSE domain. ;
    * Follow-up all Employees medical files. ;
    * Check heavy and light vehicles on daily basics. ;
    * Manage the incidents and accidents reports.

  • WIHDA Trucking Company Hassi Messaoud - HSSE Administrator

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Batna University (Batna)

    Batna 2005 - 2009 BAC

    Sciences Economic Degree

  • Universite Elhadj Lakhdar Batna/Algerie (Batna)

    Batna 2004 - 2009 Diploma

    Sciences Economic Degree
    Algerian learning center (learn English in the American way)
    Certificate of achievement: Intermediate level

  • Unversity Of ELHADJ Lakhder (Batna)

    Batna 2004 - 2009 Higher School Certificate

    BAC Management and Economics

