Seyfe Elislam KERCHOUCHE

Mes compétences :
Calibration
Manage the incidents
team communication skills
manage a multidisciplinary team
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Language skills
GPRS
Audit
Entreprises
PETROFAC
- Coordinator
Jersey2013 - 2014AIN SALAH GAZ
: LTMS coordinator of PETROFAC Company in project AIN SALAH GAZ.
* Check heavy and light vehicles on daily basics. ;
* LTMS audit and inspection in Companies: BONATI.GCB.CSS... ;
* Configure, loading and calibration DRIVE RIGHT (DRM - IVMS) machine. ;
* Manage the incidents and accidents reports.
WIHDA Trucking Company
- QHSE Supervisor
2010 - 2011* Configure , loading and calibration system GPRS ``samodia, hostat plast, euro fleet'' ;
* Configure, loading and calibration DRIVE RIGHT (DRM - IVMS) machine. ;
* Supervise the contractors by desert GPRS SYSTEM. ;
* Coordinate between HSSE, Administration & Logistic. ;
* Follow-up the daily client JMP till end of mission ``Schlumberger, Halliburton, BP, Weatherford...etc ``. ;
* Morning, Weekly and monthly meetings for QHSE domain. ;
* Follow-up all Employees medical files. ;
* Check heavy and light vehicles on daily basics. ;
* Manage the incidents and accidents reports.
WIHDA Trucking Company Hassi Messaoud
- HSSE Administrator
2009 - 2009
Formations
Batna University (Batna)
Batna2005 - 2009BAC
Sciences Economic Degree
Universite Elhadj Lakhdar Batna/Algerie (Batna)
Batna2004 - 2009Diploma
Sciences Economic Degree
Algerian learning center (learn English in the American way)
Certificate of achievement: Intermediate level