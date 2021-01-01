Menu

Seyit ISBILIR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • syphaxe - Gerant

    2013 - maintenant College

  • Senddo - Gerent

    Donostia 2004 - maintenant

Formations

  • COLLEGE LUCIE AUBRAC (Bueil)

    Bueil 2012 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :