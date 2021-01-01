Menu

Seynabou BESSANE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Letfp de thies - Étudiante en froid et climatisation

    2014 - maintenant Étudiante en froid et climatisation

Formations

  • LETFP De Thiés (Thies)

    Thies 2014 - maintenant Befm

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :