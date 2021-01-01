Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Seynabou KANE
Ajouter
Seynabou KANE
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCOT SARL
- RESPONSABLE ACHAT ET APPROVISONNEMENT
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christopher CHAUDEY
Mamadou SOW
Mariéme NGOM
Moustapha FALL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z