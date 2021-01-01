Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Seynabou SECK
Ajouter
Seynabou SECK
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
REFERENCIA
- GERANTE
2017 - maintenant
Formations
PREMIER ANNEE UNIVERSITE (Dakar)
Dakar
2011 - 2012
Réseau
Amadou LELO
Léopold Ousmane SENGHOR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z