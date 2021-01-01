Menu

Seynabou SEYE

DAKAR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Structure telecom - Marketing communication

    2012 - maintenant

  • SENELEC grands comptes - Stagiaire à la direction commerciale

    2012 - 2012 stage tournant à la senelec

  • Serfa sn - Commerciale infographe

    2011 - 2012 Participation à la foire internationale de Dakar
    Participation à la foire d' Excaf

  • VISUEL COM - INFOGRAPHE COMMERCIALE

    2011 - 2011

  • AFI - Etudiante en markting management communication

    2009 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :