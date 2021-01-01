Menu

Seynabou THIAM

DAKAR

En résumé

Niveau Bac Plus 5 en Marketing et intelligence d'affaires

Mes compétences :
Vente

Entreprises

  • Call Me Senegal - Téléactrice dans un centre centre d'appel

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Africain De Management (IAM) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2014 - maintenant Marketing et intelligence d'affaires

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :