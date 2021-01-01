Menu

Seyni HAMIDOU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Commercant - Directeur général

    2003 - maintenant

  • Marché - Vendeur

    2003 - maintenant L'argent

Formations

  • LYCÉE MODERNE DE SOUBRÉ (Soubré)

    Soubré 2000 - 2003 Brevet

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :